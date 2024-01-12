Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel ‘mourning’ end of three legendary coaching eras

Three titans of football all made massive announcements this week regarding their futures.

Pete Carroll, head coach of the Seattle Seahawks since 2010, announced Wednesday afternoon he and the organization had “mutually agreed to set a new course,” though he’ll remain with the Seahawks as an adviser.

On Wednesday night, seven-time national champion Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 seasons as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And on Thursday morning, six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to move on after 24 remarkable seasons.

Asked Thursday for his thoughts on the end of Belichick’s run with the Patriots, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel weighed in on the three coaching legends.

“It’s really mixed emotions, I would say. I’m more kind of taken aback by that in conjunction with Coach Saban and Pete Carroll,” McDaniel said via the Dolphins transcript. “They have as much responsibility to what the game is right now as anybody that’s around. I have so much respect and regard for being able to do what they’ve done for that amount of time.

“I have a very close firsthand experience on what it means, the sacrifice it takes to do this job. It is a sacrifice — such a blessing, such an opportunity — but you really have to pour yourself into it. And when you do that for a quarter-century, I can’t say enough positive words about Coach Belichick. And I lump Coach Carroll and Nick Saban in there because it feels the same way.

“It’s a reminder to me that — I’m just going to be candid — that Father Time is a d—. Really not a nice guy. But it’s real, and it reminds you that everything is finite, and I think a lot of people have gained a lot of perspective, motivation.

“The leadership of Coach Belichick has been really, really cool to watch. He’s been at the chair for 24 years in one organization, and it wasn’t because of entertaining press conferences. It was because of his due diligence at what his job was. So, I have a lot of regard, and I’m kind, as you can tell, I’m kind of mourning the loss of those three, for sure.”

Alabama and New England have already replaced two of the legends. The Patriots hired former player Jerod Mayo Friday morning, and the Crimson Tide reportedly hired Kalen DeBoer away from the Washington Huskies.

The Seahawks have not replaced Carroll yet, but they are expected to be interested in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to ESPN.

The three departing coaches have combined for 16 titles, nine college national championships and seven Super Bowls.