Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: ‘We’re going to have to deal with the elements’

The Miami Dolphins got off to a hot start in the tropical South Florida weather by winning three straight games to start the season. Miami was recently on a five-game winning streak until being defeated by the 49ers in Week 13.

The warm weather for most Dolphins home games and at many NFL stadiums across the country early on in the season seemed to provide an advantage for the team.

As the calendar has changed to December, the colder air will present the Dolphins with a new set of challenges.

The team will have a shorter week than normal as it travels to New York, where snow is in the forecast, to play the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about how the weather could impact the game plan, and he noted that both teams on the field will have to deal with the elements.

“I think it’s kind of like playing in Miami. All right, it’s hot. We’re used to it being hot,” McDaniel said. “Does that mean we win every game? I mean, the course of the game can be influenced, but you still have to play in the same temperature and climate as the opposing team. Just one’s more used to it than the other.”

McDaniel downplayed the potential of cold temperatures affecting the game. The first-year head coach said the focus is trying to win the game no matter what the elements are Saturday.

“So I think that’s something that you have to be real and upfront that. ‘Hey, it’s going to be cold,’ but it’s also something that no one cares. The box score doesn’t read, ‘Asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is. If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with elements, and that comes with a mindset and just everyone’s going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don’t plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest.”

Miami star wide receiver Tykree Hill suffered an ankle injury late in first half of the game against the Chargers in Week 14. Hill was briefly sidelined and was seen icing his ankle, but he later returned to the game.

Earlier this week, McDaniel told reporters Hill’s injury appeared to be more “bumps and bruises” than anything and added he should be able to play for through it against the Bills.

During the game, Miami used heaters that were placed near the team’s bench inside SoFi Stadium. While the stadium does feature a fixed roof, wind and other elements can enter the stadium through areas that are not enclosed.

The Dolphins (8-5) have lost two straight and trail the Bills by two games in the AFC East.