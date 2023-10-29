Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert backs Tua Tagovailoa against ‘system quarterback criticisms: ‘He’s a winner’

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel went to bat for Tua Tagovailoa last week over the suggestion the fourth-year signal-caller might be a “system quarterback.”

For teammate and star running back Raheem Mostert, Tagovailoa’s resume says it all.

During a press conference last week, McDaniel vehemently disputed the notion Tagovailoa is simply benefiting from an offense that includes four-time All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill.

“I’m about to push this podium over,” McDaniel said. “My answer to that would be, who the F cares? Because it is a team. We’re working together. And I know one thing. I’ve coached stuff a long time. I haven’t seen people do what our guys do, to their credit, to their ability and their commitment to their craft.

“As a teammate, we’re all dependent on each other. I’m not in any hurry to prove myself without those guys because those are part of who we are. To try and say it’s this person or that person is kind of missing the point. It is a team working together, people working together.”

Mostert told Fox News Digital McDaniel’s comments “show you the type of person” McDaniel is. He also shot down any criticism of Tagovailoa.

“Tua’s a great guy, a great leader on the team. He’s doing unbelievable things right now. And for people to say that he’s a system quarterback, I mean, is it the same system that he was running in Alabama when he was having all that success? I mean, that’s just a question that you really got to ask. I don’t believe so.

“For people to say that he’s a system quarterback, I don’t believe that whatsoever just because there’s too many different comparisons, and he’s a winner regardless of what system he’s in. He’s a competitor, and he’s going to be the best that he possibly can.

“He’s a winner. So, at the end of the day, that’s what it boils down to.”

The Dolphins lead the league in total offense, red zone efficiency and yards per play.

They play the New England Patriots for the second time this season Sunday before traveling overseas to take on the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, in Week 9.