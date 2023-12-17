Dolphins star Tyreek Hill out vs Jets as he chases NFL record

Fantasy managers and MVP bettors look away: Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is inactive this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Hill suffered an ankle injury during the Dolphins’ loss to the Tennessee Titans, and it’s kept him out of practice all week for Miami.

Hill was able to return to the game against the Titans on Monday night, but it wasn’t until later in the game. He finished four catches for 61 yards.

Now, head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense loses his top weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going against a tough Jets defense.

However, the Dolphins were able to run away from the Jets on Black Friday earlier this season, with Hill scoring a touchdown on nine catches for 102 yards.

While Hill’s absence goes without saying for the Dolphins, his individual goals for the season are now hampered due to the injury. He leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and was well on his way to breaking Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record.

Now, Hill will have three games – not four – to top 1,964 yards, which Johnson tallied during the 2012 campaign.

The Dolphins still employ tons of speedy options for Tagovailoa to have fun with each game day, including rookie running back De’Von Achane, who will be active despite dealing with a toe injury all week.

There’s also receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is sure to get more target share this week as well as running back Raheem Mostert, who leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns on the year.

The Jets are coming off a much-needed win with Zach Wilson back in as the team’s starting quarterback. Wilson was not the starter against Miami just a few weeks back, as head coach Robert Saleh went with Tim Boyle.

Miami is at home this time, though, and the loss to the Titans was the first game they’ve dropped at Hard Rock Stadium all season.

The Dolphins will look to get back on track and enter double-digit wins territory, as they look to remain at the top of the AFC East and the conference as a whole with the regular season dwindling down.

They’ll have to do so without their main man in Hill running all over the field.