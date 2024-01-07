Dolphins star Tyreek Hill returns to practice two days after fire at Florida home

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back at practice Friday, two days after a fire broke out at the Miami Dolphins superstar’s home.

Hill was absent from Thursday’s practice after the team granted him a personal day.

Earlier this week, Davie Fire Rescue ruled the fire “unintentional, accidental,” saying it was sparked by a child playing with a lighter inside the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after arriving at the mansion in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press the investigation is closed. Hill has not publicly commented on the fire.

“Your home is burning and then you go back and see it and there’s a loss there,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “Yes, thankfully there’s insurance and things like that. But it’s not as easy as that. It’s a life adjustment immediately.

“That’s your safe place, your home, that he is now dealing with insurance and living in a different spot for the immediate future and all of that. It’s a major stressor for sure. Fortunately, ’Reek has support of his family and his teammates. It’s not something that you wish upon anyone.”

Hill was seen leaving Dolphins practice Wednesday after he learned about the fire. Video from WSVN-TV later showed him outside the house with a walking boot. The 29-year-old continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury.

He was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice.

Hill’s longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement saying Hill was in good spirits.

“(Tyreek) and his family are safe, no one was injured. Number one. No pets, so we’re very grateful [for that].

“Very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out,” he added. “Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, (there’ll) be some smoke and water damage — and it’s very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire — but Tyreek was handling it. He and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope.”

The Dolphins prepare to host the Bills Sunday in a game that will decide the AFC East division winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

