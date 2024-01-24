Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill denies he’s divorcing wife after over 70 days of marriage despite filing

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill pushed back on rumors Tuesday that he and his wife Keeta Vaccaro were getting a divorce after 76 days of marriage.

Multiple outlets reported that Hill filed a divorce petition in Broward County, Florida, on Monday. Fox News Digital confirmed the petition was filed.

However, Hill pushed back on the reports despite the public record.

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” Hill wrote on X in response to the Sun Sentinel report.

Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot back in November during the Dolphins’ bye week. She was on hand when the Dolphins hit the road to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play the New York Jets in the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

The wide receiver battled through a painful ankle injury and told reporters after the game he played through it after his wife texted him to get back in the game.

“Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, ‘This s— hurt.’ I need an ankle massage tonight, and she’s like, ‘You’d better get you’re a– back in that game, dawg.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So I just made up my mind that it’s going to hurt. It’s going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning,” he said at the time.

Earlier this month, Hill’s home caught fire in what officials ruled was accidental and caused by a child. Helicopters outside his home appeared to show Hill upset while talking to Vaccaro.

Hill finished one of the best seasons of his career, nearly attaining 2,000 yards receiving. He had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2023.

