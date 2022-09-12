Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill gives colorful praise for coach Mike McDaniel after ‘gutsy’ play in win over Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walked away from Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots with two things: the need for a new shirt and colorful praise from his team.

One of the most pivotal moments in the game for the first year head coach was a “gutsy” play in the final seconds of the first half with Miami already leading 10-0.

“McDaniel’s, he’s gonna need a wheelbarrow for his n–s to carry them around, because he’s got a lot of cojones,” veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters in the locker room. “Gutsy call by him.”

The play, of course, was McDaniel’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 on New England’s 42-yard line with just 24 seconds left in the second quarter, which gave way to Jaylen Waddle’s 42-yard dash into the end zone to give the Dolphins a 17-0 lead going into the second half.

After checking off his first official win as an NFL head coach with a 20-7 win over the Patriots, McDaniels was given a Gatorade baptism.

“It was a very, very cool moment. Against my wishes, they just showered me in Gatorade and made it about me, which I know for a fact it’s not,” McDaniel told reporters of what he thought of the team’s celebration after the game. “The team celebrated together and just being happy for the direction that we’re going in – that’s why you get into team sports.”

“When the clock hit zero – I only have a couple reps – so I was most concerned with finding coach [Bill] Bellichick and expeditiously going over there to shake his hand and trying to figure out really what I wanted to say to the guys. It’s more of ‘OK, what’s the next step in the job?’ than anything else.”

McDaniels said the feeling in the locker room was not one of being “satisfied” but wanting more. As far as getting his first win in his first game as an NFL head coach – McDaniels was not too concerned.

“That’s not why I’m here – to bask or cheer. I’m here to help lead a team of people, and we got Game 2 next week on the road against a team that’s very hard to play at so that’ll be our concern. Other than that, I’m very happy for the team overall.”

The Dolphins will travel to Baltimore next week to take on the Ravens, who easily defeated the New York Jets, 24-9, in their season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.