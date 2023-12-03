Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has NFL record in sights with big game against Commanders

Tyreek Hill inched closer to a record no wide receiver has ever accomplished before – 2,000 yards receiving – after having a big game in the Miami Dolphins’ 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hill had five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He improved his season totals to 1,481 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. It was the eighth time he surpassed 100 yards receiving in a game and his second multi-score game of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The quest for 2,000 yards is certainly still feasible with five games remaining. He would need to average just over 103 yards per game for the rest of the season to hit the milestone, according to The Phinsider. To just break Calvin Johnson’s single-season mark, he would need to average 96.6 yards per game for the rest of the season.

Johnson, the Detroit Lions legend, broke NFL legend Jerry Rice’s record for most receiving yards in a single season in 2012 with 1,964 yards. Julio Jones came close to catching Johnson when he had 1,871 yards in 2015 for the Atlanta Falcons. Cooper Kupp recorded 1,947 yards in 2021 for the Los Angeles Rams.

FROM OUTKICK: RON RIVERA TAKES OVER DEFENSE FOR COMMANDERS AND UNIT GETS WORSE

Hill put the goal out there back in August.

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro,” Hill said on the Vocal Podcast Network’s “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “Two-thousand yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league – 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl – and we getting that, believe that.”

With Sunday’s performance, he set the NFL record for most games with at least 150 yards receiving and a touchdown catch in a single season with five.

TEXANS ROOKIE CJ STROUD’S CLEATS ADVOCATE FOR PRISON REFORM AS FATHER SERVES LENGTHY SENTENCE

Most importantly for Miami, the team improved to 9-3 with the win.

Tua Tagovailoa was 18 of 24 for 280 yards and two scores. Running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert had rushing touchdowns. Achane ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert had 43 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was 12 of 23 with 127 yards and an interception.

Washington fell to 4-9 on the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.