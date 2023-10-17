Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill shrugs off possible backflip selfie video punishment: ‘It’s worth it’

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in his sixth touchdown of the season during a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Moments after Hill scored he grabbed a phone from someone standing in the end zone and appeared to record himself doing a backflip. Hill said he knew his celebration violated the NFL’s rules, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about the possible consequences.

“I know the NFL’s gonna fine me for it, but it’s worth it,” Hill said. “I’m having so much fun. My life isn’t about money. I play this game for passion.”

Hill’s cellphone moment brought back memories of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn’s infamous 2003 touchdown celebration.

Shortly before the Panthers selected Jaycee Horn in the first round of the 2021 draft, he recalled his father’s cellphone end zone celebration. After Horn made his way into the end zone, his teammate Michael Lewis raised the goal post padding and handed Horn a flip phone. Horn then appeared to make a phone call.

“My mom didn’t let us go to Sunday night games cause we had school the next day,” Jaycee said on the “All Things Covered” podcast. “We was begging to go, and she didn’t let us go. My dad (Joe) was like, ‘I’m gonna call you. I’m gonna call you.'”

So maybe Horn was simply trying to keep a promise he made to his son once he hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Brooks.

Hill said he strives to make memories whenever he suits up. “Every time I step on the field I’m gonna try to make it memorable,” he said.

Hill was recently fined $10,927 for taunting during the Dolphins’ Week 5 win over the New York Giants. The NFL handed down the punishment in response to Hill flashing a peace sign as he sprinted into the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Referees threw a flag for taunting on the play. After Hill scored, he made his way toward the end zone seats in search of his mother. He tossed the ball into the stands, and it was snagged by a Dolphins fan.

Hill entered last week’s game against the Panthers as the league’s leader in receiving yards. He finished last season with an NFL-best 1,710 receiving yards.