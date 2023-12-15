Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, who is newly married, in middle of 2 paternity suits

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill found himself in some hot water as details of two paternity suits against him came to light on Thursday.

The Daily Mail first reported that Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Kaylee Baker, 29, filed the petitions over the course of the year. Lackner filed her petition on Jan. 17 and Baker filed her petition on May 15. Both suits were filed separately in Broward County, Florida.

Representatives for Hill didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Hill, who married Keeta Vaccaro last month, is being demanded to pay more child support than the $2,500 per month he is already paying them, according to the report.

Lackner says she gave birth to their son on Feb. 7 and that a prenatal test revealed a 99.9% probability that he is the father of the baby. In a separate filing, she said Hill demanded a second DNA test before eventually voluntarily paying $2,500 per month. She says the amount is “woefully inadequate.”

Hill reportedly filed a separate paternity petition in Kansas regarding the Lackner child, saying he was “willing and able to perform parental duties for his minor child should he be determined to be the father” and proposed potential joint custody arrangements. He also tried to get the Broward petition dismissed, saying Lackner moved the child to Florida for “strategic” reasons.

In Baker’s lawsuit, she alleged that Hill is showing “utter and abject unconcern” for their child “wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing” to support their daughter. Baker also said the $2,500 is an inadequate sum, and that the expenses total around $10,000.

Hill accepted that he was the child’s father but also tried to get Baker’s suit dropped because she is based in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported.

“Before an unmarried father may be accorded standing to assert an interest in parental responsibility and/or timesharing, he must demonstrate that he has manifested substantial concern for the welfare of the child,” the suit says.

Both women reportedly pointed to Hill’s $30 million annual salary as part of the reason why their child support money is not up to snuff. Hill already pays more than $13,500 in child support for three children he shares with his ex-fiancee. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins.

Hill and Vaccaro were married in November. She was seen supporting him as the Dolphins took on the New York Jets on Black Friday, and she was at the team’s Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Super Bowl champion receiver is having a magnificent year on the field. He leads the NFL with 12 touchdown catches and 1,542 receiving yards.

