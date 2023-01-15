Dolphins’ Zach Sieler’s wife, Hannah, ecstatic over husband’s touchdown, expects the game ball

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler made a game-changing play in the third quarter of the team’s wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills and now has to live up to a promise he made to his wife, Hannah.

With about 14 minutes to play in the third quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the ball in his team’s own territory after a big hit. Sieler rushed over to the bouncing football and scooped it up, running five more yards into the end zone.

Sieler’s score and Jason Sanders’ point-after try put Miami up 24-20. It was the Dolphins’ first lead of the game and completed a comeback after going down 17 points at the start of the second quarter.

Hannah Sieler was crying happy tears.

“I’m shaking and cry,” she wrote in the caption of a video posted to social media. “Omg. Are you kidding me. A WHOLE TOUCHDOWN.”

Hannah Sieler added in a tweet that her husband now owes her a game ball.

“ALL IM SAYING IS @zachsieler PROMISED ME I WOULD GET THE GAME BALL IF HE EVER SCORED A TOUCHDOWN” she wrote.

Zach Sieler is in his fifth season in the NFL. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and the Dolphins signed him in December 2019.

His role with the Dolphins increased in 2022, starting 15 of the 17 games he appeared in. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 70 total tackles in that span. He can now add a postseason touchdown to his resume.