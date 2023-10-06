Donna Kelce on meeting Taylor Swift amid rumored relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce: ‘It was okay’

Donna Kelce was tight-lipped about the rumored relationship between her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift, but she did briefly address her experience meeting the pop sensation for the first time at Arrowhead Stadium.

During an appearance on “Today” Friday, Donna Kelce admitted that she does not like to speak too much about her son’s supposed budding romance with Swift.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

DONNA KELCE SAYS NFL IS ‘LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK’ WITH TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE DATING RUMORS

Donna Kelce was pictured with Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Travis Kelce was later pictured walking through the stadium with Swift, and the duo reportedly hung out with teammates and family at a Kansas City restaurant after the game.

Donna Kelce and Swift were also in attendance at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets.

When asked directly about what it was like meeting Swift, Donna Kelce simply replied, “It was okay.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She later explained that as a rule of thumb, she tries not to speak publicly about her sons’ personal lives as adults.

“It’s his personal life, and I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they’re men now. And they’ve got their own lives and there isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen.”

As far as dating advice or ever trying to set them up in the past, Donna Kelce said Friday that her boys are on their own.

“I don’t give them advice, They’ve got to sink or swim on their own and they’ve got to make their own mistakes and make their own wonderful accomplishments in life, then they know it’s theirs.”

Later in the show, Donna Kelce was pressed further about what she and Swift spoke about during their encounters, but again, she remained tight-lipped.

“I’ll never tell.”