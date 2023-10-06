Donna Kelce says NFL is ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors

There’s no denying the impact that Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has had on the NFL, and according to Donna Kelce, the league is fully embracing it.

Donna Kelce stepped into the spotlight last season when both of her sons, Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, faced off in the Super Bowl against one another. Since then, the NFL mom has found herself living a life she calls “surreal.”

“It’s just very surreal. In fact, I was just thinking on Sunday going to both games and everything that has happened within the past 12 months, and I’m like ‘I feel like I’m in an alternate universe.’ It’s not the one I grew up in, that’s for sure,” she said during an appearance on the “Got It From My Momma Podcast” on Friday.

The recent headlines surrounding the Kelce family involve the rumored relationship with youngest son Travis, and international pop sensation Taylor Swift. Things began to really take off when, during a Week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, Donna Kelce was spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift.

The NFL hasn’t shied away from highlighting the budding romance, and fans are buying into it. According to the NFL’s official e-commerce partner Fanatics, No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs jerseys recently had an approximate 400% jump in sales.

“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna Kelce said in response to questions about this. “It’s like, good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

But Donna Kelce went on to explain that a lot of the interest in her family comes from fans’ ability to relate to them.

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm.”

It’s just because we’re relatable. We’re just normal, we’re genuine, we’re authentic, and we don’t put any airs on or try to be somebody that we’re not and very approachable. And I think that’s the message they want to get out, and that just happens to be the way they are.”

But not all fans have welcomed the Swift hype, especially when the league’s social pages made reference to the rumored relationship.

The league later defended itself in a statement.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the statement read. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop-cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”