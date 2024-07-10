Dover Police Department Issues Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 21-year-old James Nevin Jr. of Dover. Nevin was last seen leaving a Home Depot store, where he is employed, at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Nevin is described as a white man, 6’0″, and 320 pounds with brown hair. He has facial hair and wears black framed prescription eyeglasses. At the time he was last seen, Nevin was wearing a navy-colored polo shirt, olive cargo pants, and black, grey, and orange Sketcher brand sneakers. If you have any information on Nevin’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.

