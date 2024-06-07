Dover Police Department Issues Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 63-year-old James Plaisted of Dover. Plaisted suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Plaisted is described as a white man who is 5’10”, and 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Plaisted was last seen in the 700 block of Slaughter Street at around noon yesterday–Thursday, June 6th. At the time, he was wearing a green Air Force Veteran hat, dark green shirts, jeans and black work boots. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on Plaisted’s whereabouts should call 302-736-7111.