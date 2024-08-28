Dover Police Department Issues Gold Alert for Missing Magnolia Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Lamar Williams of Magnolia. Williams was last seen in the area of South DuPont Highway and South State Street at approximately 9:00 a.m. today, August 28th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Williams is described as a black man, who is 5’10″and 300 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.

Lamar Williams