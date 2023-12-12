Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Dover Woman

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for 22 year old Cierra Hardin who was last seen in the area of Roundtree Drive. Hardin suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated, but attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. Hardin is black, 5′ 6” and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on her whereabouts – call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.