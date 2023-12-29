UPDATE: Dover Police Cancel Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Man

UPDATED 12/29–3:30 p.m.–

The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Lyndon King. King has been located and is safe.

Earlier Post:

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 35-year-old Lyndon King of Millsboro. King suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. King is described as a white man, who is 5’10”, and 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. King was last seen around 5:21 a.m. in the area of Bayhealth Kent Campus, on 640 South State Street in Dover. At the time, he was wearing a dark colored shirt and black sweatpants. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. If you have any information on where he is, call 302-736-7111.

Lyndon King