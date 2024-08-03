Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Teen

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for missing teen. Police say 17 year old Christian Stafford was last seen in the area of Derbyshire Court at 9:30 Friday morning. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Stafford is white, about 5′ 10” and 210 pounds.

If you have information on Stafford’s whereabouts – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

.