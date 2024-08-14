Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 61-year-old Christopher Lay of Wilmington who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus, on 640 South State Street in Dover at 10:04 p.m. on Tuesday. He has not been seen since. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Lay is described as a white man, who is 5’11 and 200 pounds. At the time, he was wearing blue hospital scrubs. Anyone with information on Lay’s whereabouts should call 302-736-7111.