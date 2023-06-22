Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Smyrna Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 25-year-old Terrell Miner of Smyrna. Miner suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Miner is described as a black man, 5’11”, and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miner was last seen in the area of Bayhealth Kent Campus, 640 South State Street in Dover. At the time, he was wearing blue hospital scrubs and sneakers.

If you have any information on where Miner is, please call 302-736-7111.