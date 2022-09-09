Dover Police Search for 12-Year-Old Girl Who May Have Run Away

Dover Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl and are hoping for assistance from the public.

Police said Sleenah Poole was last seen leaving her home on Meadow Garden Lane Thursday at about 6:21 p.m. She is believed to be a voluntary run-away.

Sleenah is African-American, about 4’ 8” with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, purple tie-dye pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sleenah Poole of Dover is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.