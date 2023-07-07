Dozens injured in NYC after double-decker tour bus collides with MTA bus

A crash involving a New York City public bus and a double-decker tour bus injured at least 40 people, authorities said Thursday.

The New York Fire Department said the collision occurred near 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan.

The collision occurred just after 5:15 p.m. The sustained injuries were all minor, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The double-decker bus appeared to be operated by TopView Sightseeing, which allows passengers to hop on and off its buses at various bus stops.