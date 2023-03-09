Dozens of Colombian girls hospitalized with ‘anxiety’ after playing with Ouija board

Twenty-eight schoolgirls were hospitalized with anxiety attacks after allegedly playing with Ouija boards at their school in Colombia, reports say.

The girls reportedly suffered signs of fainting, anxiety and other symptoms at the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, according to Jam Press and shared by the New York Post.

The girls were admitted to a hospital accompanied by parents and school faculty. Info on their diagnoses has not been released.

Ouija boards, created in the U.S. in 1886, are often referred to as spirit or talking boards. They are believed to be a way for the living to communicate with the dead.

“I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting,” exclaimed one mother. “Parents, you have to move, investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation.”

She added, “Our children always have a good breakfast, and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food.”

The school is apparently waiting for the medical diagnoses before providing further information.

“In November 2022, 11 teenagers were found collapsed after using a Ouija board at another school in Colombia,” the Daily Mail reports. It was later reported that at least five of them had suffered from food poisoning.