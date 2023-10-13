Drake places $850,000 wager on Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will be in one of the most hyped-up boxing bouts of the year on Saturday night.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar and the MMA superstar will step into the ring at Manchester Arena in England.

Paul is a heavy favorite to win the bout, with Oddschecker having him as a -580 favorite just to win. (In order to win $100, a bettor must wager $580.) Danis is currently sitting at +450 (a $100 wager would net $450), while a draw is +1200.

Rapper Drake is expecting a victory for Paul, but as noted, he’d have to fork up a lot of cash just to win, so the juice may not be worth it. However, he found a way to pocket some extra cash for a Paul victory.

The rapper, who just released his eighth album “For All The Dogs” last week, placed an $850,000 bet on Paul to win the match by knockout.

Given the specific winning method, the odds are much more in Drake’s favor. If he were to place that wager on Paul to win at -580, he would pocket just $146,551 if it were to hit, but Paul by KO is a +159 ticket.

So, if Paul knocks out Danis, Drake would win $1,351,500.

Paul said that Drake’s wager, which he shared on his Instagram story, is “easy money.“

Drake often places wagers on Stake, which uses cryptocurrency to place wagers.

The rapper has often been the butt of jokes that he is a curse. Often after meeting athletes, their teams lose, notably the 2016 Golden State Warriors and Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 national championship. Most of the jokes have been put to rest since his hometown Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals in 2019, but it’s still a bit of a thing.

This will be Paul’s first boxing match since an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.