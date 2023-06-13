Drake reveals massive payout after betting on Nuggets to win NBA Finals

Drake was among NBA Finals bettors who celebrated winnings following the Denver Nuggets’ Game 5 victory at home Monday to win a title.

But the rapper’s winnings were likely stratospheric compared to others.

Drake revealed before Game 5 on his Instagram story he had $242,584 in Bitcoin on the Nuggets winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“The Joker,” Drake said in his story, referring to Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic. “Cash me out. Gotta see this one hit right here. It’s a must.”

With the Nuggets sealing the deal against the Miami Heat, Drake won a whopping $824,785. The Canadian-born hip-hop star is worth millions, but that kind of victory will always come with a massive celebration.

Drake, who goes by “Champagne Papi” on Instagram, posted two more stories showing he was a happy man.

“Me and Eddie after Nuggets finally get me a sports win @stake,” Drake wrote with a Polaroid picture of Jokic and teammate Jamal Murray smiling.

Murray is also Canadian-born, so Drake’s next story was a still shot of the shooting guard after the victory with Canada’s national flag and “cash me” written in all capitals.

Murray scored just 14 points in Game 5, which is low by his standards this postseason. He added eight rebounds and eight assists over 41 minutes.

Jokic led the way offensively with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named Finals MVP.