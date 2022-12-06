Dramatic video shows police swarming Christopher Francisquini during Connecticut fugitive’s arrest

Intense bodycam footage has been released showing the moment a massive law enforcement presence swarmed in and arrested Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut father accused of murdering and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter inside of his Naugatuck home.

The 31-year-old, who managed to evade police and the FBI for two weeks after Camilla Francisquini’s remains were found on Nov. 18, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. last Friday in Waterbury, Connecticut.

“Don’t do it. Get on the ground! Down, down, down. Get on the ground!” an officer from the Waterbury Police Department is heard shouting at Francisquini, who was surrounded at a bus stop by multiple officers who had their weapons drawn.

Police then moved in to place handcuffs on Francisquini as he lowered himself to the ground.

CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI IS ARRESTED FOLLOWING MANHUNT

“Good job,” another officer says.

Francisquini has been charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor and had his bond set at $5 million.

The Naugatuck Police Department says Camilla was choked, stabbed and dismembered inside of Francisquini’s Naugatuck home. The motive for the killing remains unclear.

“Francisquini’s capture is a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a statement.

