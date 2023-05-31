Draymond Green eviscerates Celtics fans, hopes they ‘suffer’ after Game 7 loss to Heat

Draymond Green has not forgotten how Boston Celtics fans have treated him in the past.

So, when he saw the Miami Heat defeat them in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he wasted no time ripping them to shreds on the latest episode of his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast.

Green disliking the fan base stems from the Golden State Warriors’ meeting with the Celtics during the NBA Finals last year, when he heard numerous “f— you, Draymond” chants from the stands after getting into it with Boston’s Jaylen Brown in Game 2 of that series.

Green has never been one to back down from fans taunting him in the stands. In fact, he is more likely than not the first player to talk back at them during the game.

So he used this big loss, a blowout on their home court in TD Garden, to say his latest about the fan base.

“It did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer. Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer,” Green said.

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I’m not hearing any of that (expletive). Because y’all rude and I’m happy y’all lost. Not happy JT (Jayson Tatum) lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you in that arena, I’m happy y’all lost. Because, like, stop being who you are. I’ve heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that y’all are. At some point you just can’t be that way.”

However, Green did not just go at the fans. He also believes the Celtics’ breakdown in Game 7 did not come as a surprise like it did to many.

He had the Heat winning it all despite losing three in a row after going up 3-0 in the series, and he explained why.

“The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were. They got to the moment, and they did not look like they were ready for the moment,” Green explained. “All of a sudden, all of the shots were short again. All of a sudden, they looked like they couldn’t play basketball with their left hand again. All of a sudden, they looked like exactly who we thought they were.

“I texted a friend and told him it would not shock me if Boston goes out here and chokes. Because they’re going to go back home, and they’re going to feel like they won already. If I’m on Miami’s team and I saw the way they were celebrating and the things they were doing after Game 6, I’m immediately showing this to my teammates like, ‘Look at these dudes. They think they already won something. Let’s go smack them.'”

The Heat did just that. Tatum suffered an ankle injury just 34 seconds into the game, and though it was tough to see the Celtics’ best player labor through the rest of the contest, Miami took full advantage of Boston not playing their best.

Brown was unable to pick up the slack, shooting just 8-for-23 for 19 points over 43 minutes. Tatum finished with 14 on 5-of-13 from the field, while Derrick White, the hero of Game 6 after his tip-in basket at the final buzzer sent it to the must-win Game 7, had 18 points as well.

“Let’s face it, that’s the types of things that Boston has done over the last couple of years. And so, it does become your MO,” Green said, referring to his belief they get too relaxed in these moments.

The Celtics ended up going further than Green’s Warriors this season, though, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

Green is expected to exercise his player opt-out for next season, which would render him a free agent. It is safe to say there is one team that he does not want to go to in the New England area if he does not return to the Warriors.