Drew Brees lobbies for ‘ManningCast’-style show in potential broadcasting comeback

Former longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is eyeing a possible return to a broadcast booth.

Brees spent one NFL season with NBC but left because he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I definitely feel like I walked away with a pretty good skill set if I choose to go back and do it,” Brees said during an appearance on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

If the 13-time Pro Bowl QB does come back to broadcasting, he said he would be interested in doing something similar to ESPN’s “ManningCast.”

The alternative broadcast features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning providing their unique commentary while watching “Monday Night Football.”

Oftentimes, the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks are joined by celebrity guests and athletes. Past guests have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Stephen Curry.

“I think the world by which the fans consume the game is also changing. I think you see a lot of these alternative broadcasts that are taking place. It’s really kind of an interesting way to watch the game and hear the game and learn about the game,” Brees told the Associated Press in reference to “ManningCast.”

After renegotiating his contract at the end of the 2020 season, Brees ultimately announced his retirement in March 2021. Almost immediately, Brees announced he would be joining NBC.

He worked as an analyst for the Notre Dame games on the network and called a playoff game with Mike Tirico, but he received criticism for a weak performance in the booth. He also frequently broadcasted from the studio on Sundays for “Football Night in America.”

In 2006, Brees suffered a torn labrum that ultimately required him to undergo surgery. Brees noted that he knew the injury would take its toll and affect his career longevity.

“It became a great struggle to be healthy enough to go out there and really perform at the highest level just with the limitations that I had,” Brees said about his final season in New Orleans.

The former Purdue quarterback and his wife, Brittany, have three sons and one daughter from ages 8 to 13.

The NBC Sunday night booth currently features Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Tirico replaced Al Michaels as the full-time play-by-play announcer. Michaels departed NBC for Amazon Prime.

Brees had an outstanding NFL career in which he was a Super Bowl MVP and threw for more than 80,000 passing yards and 571 touchdown passes. The only person to throw for more passing yards in league history — Tom Brady — currently has 85,578.