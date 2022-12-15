Drew Brees returning to Purdue sidelines as assistant coach for Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees is returning to the Purdue sidelines.

Two days after naming Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as the program’s next head coach, Purdue announced that Brees will serve as an assistant coach as the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl against LSU.

“Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” director of athletics Mike Bobinski said on Thursday. “For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special.

“He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We’re grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers.”

Purdue made its first Big Ten Championship Game at the beginning of December, losing to the Michigan Wolverines 43-22.

Shortly after the loss, head coach Jeff Brohm was named the next head coach at Louisville after six years in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Brees played at Purdue from 1997 to 2000, leading the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl in his senior season.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” said Brees. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.”

“This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell announced that he will skip the Citrus Bowl after six years at Purdue, along with wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham.