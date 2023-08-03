Drexel University basketball player Terrence Butler found dead on campus

Drexel University basketball player Terrence Butler died in an on-campus apartment Wednesday morning, the school announced.

Butler was identified by the university after his passing on school grounds. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

An undergraduate studying in Drexel’s College of Engineering, Butler was a standout in the classroom as well as on the court. According to a statement from Drexel obtained by FOX 5 DC, Butler attended “numerous activities and organizations at Drexel” with many people knowing him on campus.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates,” Drexel President John Fry wrote in a statement.

Butler, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward, was set to enter his junior season for the Dragons after playing in a reserve role since he got on campus for his freshman year in 2021-22.

Injuries in his first two seasons have kept him from playing a bigger role with Drexel’s squad.

Last season, Butler made appearances in seven of the Dragons’ games, averaging 4.4 minutes per game with nine total rebounds, two assists and two steals.

He was named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in Drexel’s Colonial Athletic Association conference last season as well.

Butler was from the DMV area, originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was a standout player at Bishop McNamara, which has a highly-respected basketball program at the high school.