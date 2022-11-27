Drive-by shooting at Nashville church during funeral leaves 2 wounded

A drive-by shooting outside a Nashville church on Saturday resulted in two people wounded as they left a funeral service for a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. outside the New Season Church as attendees were filing out of the funeral service for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said.

The shots were fired from a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag, striking an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis, according to Aaron. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries.

Some attendees of the funeral were armed and returned fire at the passing car, Aaron said.

Nearly 50 shell casing markers were recovered from the ground outside the church, FOX17 Nashville reported.

The shooting “appears to be some type of beef between two groups of people,” but not necessarily between members of the two families, Aaron said.

“This was just a brazen shooting,” he told reporters. “These persons have no regard for human life at all.”

Meanwhile, police remain on the lookout for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson’s fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police allege that the teen opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and the suspect’s sister were involved in a fight moments earlier.

