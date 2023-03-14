Driver crashes into trio riding stolen horses, killing 1 person, 2 horses: police

One person and two horses were killed in Texas on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a trio of equestrians riding stolen horses.

One of the riders was pronounced dead at the scene after officers from the Dallas Police Department arrived. Police say the riders were all juveniles and were riding stolen horses. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed in the crash and is not expected to face charges, according to CBS News Texas.

Police did not describe the nature of the crash or whether there was any connection between the driver and the juveniles. It occurred at roughly 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the horses was killed by the impact of the crash. A second horse was severely injured and had to be euthanized on the scene. The third horse was also injured but is reportedly expected to recover.

The two riders who survived the crash are reportedly in stable condition and have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No further details regarding the incident were immediately available.