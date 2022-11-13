Driver slams into South Los Angeles carnival, injuring 6

An investigation was underway in Los Angeles after a person drove through a street carnival in the city’s historic South Central area Saturday night injuring six people, according to FOX 11 LA.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.

After driving into the carnival, the driver then fled the scene.

LAFD said all six of the victims range from 30 years old to 50 years old and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Aerial pictures taken by FOX 11’s helicopter show crime scene tape around the carnival and several pop-up tents with damage from the crash.

There were also multiple ambulances at the site awaiting patients to transport to the hospital.

Though a suspect is not in custody as of early Sunday morning, police identified the suspect’s car as a white Porsche. Los Angeles police officers were seen investigating it near the carnival.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.