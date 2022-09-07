Drivers in Minnesota stop to rescue family trapped in vehicle underwater

A mother and her children were trapped in their pickup truck underwater in Minnesota on Monday when multiple drivers who saw the family was in need of assistance rushed to the rescue.

A GMC Sierra was towing a Bobcat in the city of McGregor on Highway 210 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and wound up upside down in a ditch, the Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9.

One of the rescuers was Trent Lachance, 21, who currently lives in Texas. He was driving toward the Metro after attending a wedding near Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when he noticed the vehicle mostly underwater.

“I pulled over and got out and jumped down there and did everything I possibly could,” he told FOX 9. “They were trying to break into the window, and they couldn’t get into it. And I could hear the mom screaming so that just kind of like boosted adrenaline into me.”

SHOOTING AT MINNESOTA STATE FAIR LEADS TO MASS PANIC, EARLY CLOSURE

A few other drivers then stopped to help the family as well.

“Honestly, just I want to get this family out,” Lachance said of what he was thinking in that moment. “I wasn’t like freaked out or nothing. I just wanted to make sure that they didn’t have to like go through that anymore. I wanted to do everything I possibly could. I didn’t want that thought like, ‘What if I did something more?’”

LAS VEGAS MAN WHO DIED IN MINNESOTA PLANE CRASH WAS SCATTERING HIS FATHER’S ASHES: POLICE

Lachance said he broke a window and pulled the mother out, but that she told him her two kids were still inside the truck. He got the baby girl out of the truck and a driver who identified herself as a nurse began performing CPR on the infant.

But the 3-year-old boy was still trapped in the backseat of the vehicle. Lachance said he cut the seat belt but was still unable to free the boy from the truck.

Another driver then hooked up a chain to the truck and flipped it over, allowing the child out of the vehicle.

“I waited there,” Lachance said. “I wouldn’t want to leave not knowing if they were OK or not. I waited and to see if the infant and that 3-year-old were still living.”

State troopers said the family was airlifted to a hospital. The 3-year-old boy was in critical condition while the mother and baby girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.