Drivers seen dumping dogs on remote road in California

A California animal shelter’s surveillance video captured people dumping unwanted dogs on the side of a remote road in Riverside County.

Footage from the Sierra Pacific Furbabies property shows the driver of a sedan dumping a Rottweiler on the side of the road. Employees said a puppy was found in the yard outside the shelter crying just a week prior.

“Over the years people have been dumping dogs out here for a long time. And there’s really no need to do that,” Sierra Pacific Furbabies’ David Loop told Fox 11.

Loop and his family estimate there have been about 20 instances in the 10 years they have operated the shelter where people have dumped off animals on the side of the ride.

“Honestly it’s really sad,” Ashley Loop told Fox 11. “The animals don’t know obviously what’s going on, and they’ve had their owners for so long. Everybody’s really lucky to have him because he takes care of the animals.”

The Loops said people should contact an animal shelter if they would like to surrender their pet.

Animal control and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the two recent incidents.

“We are working with the property owner on two separate incidents,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We have the license plates but don’t want to compromise the investigation at this point by releasing any information.”