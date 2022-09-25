Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter

The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field.

Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.

In all, the game was delayed for more than eight minutes.

A drone incident also plagued the end of Washington and Stanford in Saturday night’s Pac-12 college football matchup. The drone delayed that game as well. FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale explained that the drone was from the University of Washington’s athletic department and that it went rogue after losing connection.

It’s unclear whose drone was at Lumen Field in Seattle. Hale said the NFL and the Seahawks will be trying to find out whose device it was.

Atlanta got the offense going again, but the drive ended with a Marcus Mariota fumble on a read-option play.

The Falcons took the lead in the third quarter when Mariota threw a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Drake London. It was London’s first touchdown catch of his pro career.

Atlanta was looking for its first win of the season.