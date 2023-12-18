Drunk driver flees after slamming into Louisiana building, leaves debris trail leading to bar

A drunken driver who fled after smashing into a Louisiana building left a debris trail that officers followed to find him at a bar, according to police.

Police officers in Slidell were dispatched Saturday night to a building where a vehicle had smashed through a wall next to the front door and then fled the scene. No one was injured, the police department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The driver left a trail of shattered glass, transmission fluid and auto parts that officers followed on foot, the department said. Its post said they found the damaged vehicle outside of a bar and the driver sitting at the bar inside.

Officers arrested the driver, whose name was not released, on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and hit and run. No injuries were reported.

“Situations like this are why we will continually urge you to have a sober ride home,” the police department’s post said.