DSP Issue Gold Alert for 3 15 Year Olds

Delaware State Police has issued Gold Alerts for three 15 year olds. The three were last seen together in the area of Rockford Drive in Newark, DE around 2pm on Thursday, September 19th. Attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful and there is concern for their safety.

15-year-old Keira Lally of Middletown, DE is a black female about 5′ 5” tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

15-year-old Amerie Henry of Chestertown, MD is a black female about 5′ 5” ans 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray sweatpants.

15-year-old Cameron Gaines of Seaford, DE is a black male about 5′ 6” tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on any of the teens should contact Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.