DSP Issue Gold Alert for Delmar, DE Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 53 year old Helga Melvin of Delmar, Delaware who was last known to be in the Delmar area on June 30th. Delaware State Police say attempts to contact or locate Melvin have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Melvin is white, about 5′ 5” and 240 with black hair and last known wearing a pink/red shirt, black pants and sneakers.

If you have information on Melvin’s whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.