DSP Issue Gold Alert for Dover Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Dover woman. Delaware State Police say 33 year old Elissa Vilane was last contacted Saturday just before 8pm, but have not been able to contact her since. There is concern for her safety and well-being. Vilane is white, 5’ 4” tall and thin – about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be in the Dover or Smyrna areas. If you have information on Vilane’s whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.