DSP Issue Gold Alert for Farmington Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 34 year old Clifford Schuyler of Farmington. He was last seen Friday evening around 6 in the Farmington area, however attempts to contact Schuyler have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Schuyler is white, about 5’ 11” and 165 pounds with a thin build, shaggy brown hair, mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing brown overalls, camouflage jacket, dark boots and possibly an orange beanie. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.