DSP Issue Gold Alert for Felton Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 83 year old Henry Nutter of Felton. He was last seen on Sunday, June 5 at his home around 5:30pm. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Nutter is white, 5′ 11″ and 173 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a red and black flannel shirt. If you know where Nutter is – contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 – 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.