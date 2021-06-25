UPDATED: DSP CANCEL Gold Alert for Felton Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 7:45pm – The Delaware State Police have canceled the Gold Alert for 34 year old Sarah Carey of Felton. She has been located.

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Felton woman. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Sarah Carey was last seen around 11 Friday morning in the Felton area. She is white, about 5′ 5” and 164 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Carey was wearing dark colored leggings and a pink shirt. She may be driving a silver 2000 Ford Expedition with Delaware tags. Attempts to locate Carey have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. If you know where Carey is – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333