DSP Issue Gold Alert for Greenwood Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Greenwood man. Police say 21 year old Colby Simpson was reported missing on Friday – he was last seen around noon in the Greenwood area. He is white, 5′ 10” and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. It’s not know what he was wearing. Police say attempts to locate or communicate with Simpson have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. If you have information on Simpson’s whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.