DSP Issue Gold Alert for Harrington Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Harrington man. Delaware State Police say 53 year old Patrick Billings was last heard from on Saturday, June 29th and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Billings is white, about 6′ 1” and 180 pounds with grey hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white shoes and he could be operating a white, 2003 Mitsubishi ECL with Delaware tags.

If you you have information – contact State Police at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.