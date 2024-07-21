DSP Issue Gold Alert for Laurel Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Laurel man. Police say 37 year old Christopher Boyce was last seen at his home around 10:15pm on July 18th. Attempts to contact or locate him have not been successful and there is concern for his safety.

Boyce is white, about 5′ 9” and 175 pounds with bluish-gray eyes, brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray shorts. It’s not known if he is on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have information on Boyce’s whereabouts – contact State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.