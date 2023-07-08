UPDATED: DSP Cancel Gold Alert for Lewes Man

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 7/8/23 6:20pm: The Gold Alert issued on July 7 by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Jonathan Murray has been cancelled. Jonathan has been found.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 40 year old Jonathan Murray of Lewes. Murray was last known to be in the Milford area on July 6, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Murray is white, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last known to be wearing a hat, black/neon green shirt, blue shorts and camouflage Crocs.

If you have information on Murray’s whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.