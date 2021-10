Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Millsboro woman who was last heard from Saturday night. Police say 54 year old Laura Jennice was last heard from around 6:30pm and attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. She is a white female, about 5′ 8″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She may be driving a red 2016 BMW with Delaware tags. If you know of her whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333