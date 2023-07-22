DSP Issue Gold Alert for Millsboro Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Millsboro man. Police say 80 year old Kenneth Sheehan was last known to be in the Millsboro area on Friday, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Sheehan is white, about 5′ 9” and 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and it’s unknown what he was wearing.

If you know where Sheehan is – contact State police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.